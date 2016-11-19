Updated Midlands and SC high school football playoffs schedule

SCHSL Playoffs
Nov. 25
All Games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Upper State
Dorman at Westside
Spartanburg at Laurens
Greenwood at Boiling Springs
Gaffney at Hillcrest
Lower State
Blythewood at Fort Dorchester
Spring Valley at Conway
Lexington at White Knoll
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Upper State
North Augusta at Belton-Honea Path
Airport at South Pointe
Ridge View at Union County
York at South Aiken
Lower State
Beaufort at Chapin
Cane Bay at North Myrtle Beach
A.C. Flora at Hartsville
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Berkeley
Class 3A
Upper State
Palmetto at Fairfield Central
Emerald at Newberry
Chester at Powdersville
Chapman at Seneca
Lower State
Lake City at Bluffton
Georgetown at Brookland-Cayce
Strom Thurmond at Dillon
Gilbert at Timberland
Class 2A
Upper State
Liberty at Blacksburg
Andrew Jackson at Saluda
Christ Church at Abbeville
Fox Creek at Cheraw
Lower State
Whale Branch at Carvers Bay
Barnwell at Woodland
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews
Class A
Upper state
Lewisville at McCormick
McBee at Blackville-Hilda
Dixie at Lamar
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Williston-Elko
Lower State
Hemingway at St. John’s
Cross at Hannah-Pamplico
Green Sea-Floyds at C.E. Murray
Baptist Hill at Lakew View
SCISA State Championships
Saturday
At Benedict College
Class 2A
Robert E. Lee vs. First Baptist, noon
Class A
Dillon Christian vs. Colleton Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
8-Man Division I
At Wilson Hall
Holly Hill vs. Wardlaw, 1 p.m.
