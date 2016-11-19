High School Football

November 19, 2016 12:40 AM

Updated Midlands and SC high school football playoffs schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

SCHSL Playoffs

Nov. 25

All Games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Upper State

Dorman at Westside

Spartanburg at Laurens

Greenwood at Boiling Springs

Gaffney at Hillcrest

Lower State

Blythewood at Fort Dorchester

Spring Valley at Conway

Lexington at White Knoll

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Upper State

North Augusta at Belton-Honea Path

Airport at South Pointe

Ridge View at Union County

York at South Aiken

Lower State

Beaufort at Chapin

Cane Bay at North Myrtle Beach

A.C. Flora at Hartsville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Berkeley

Class 3A

Upper State

Palmetto at Fairfield Central

Emerald at Newberry

Chester at Powdersville

Chapman at Seneca

Lower State

Lake City at Bluffton

Georgetown at Brookland-Cayce

Strom Thurmond at Dillon

Gilbert at Timberland

Class 2A

Upper State

Liberty at Blacksburg

Andrew Jackson at Saluda

Christ Church at Abbeville

Fox Creek at Cheraw

Lower State

Whale Branch at Carvers Bay

Barnwell at Woodland

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews

Class A

Upper state

Lewisville at McCormick

McBee at Blackville-Hilda

Dixie at Lamar

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Williston-Elko

Lower State

Hemingway at St. John’s

Cross at Hannah-Pamplico

Green Sea-Floyds at C.E. Murray

Baptist Hill at Lakew View

SCISA State Championships

Saturday

At Benedict College

Class 2A

Robert E. Lee vs. First Baptist, noon

Class A

Dillon Christian vs. Colleton Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

8-Man Division I

At Wilson Hall

Holly Hill vs. Wardlaw, 1 p.m.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Postgame reaction A.C. Flora's win Myrtle Beach

View more video

Sports Videos