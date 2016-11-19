Photos: Ben Lippen vs Porter Gaud SCISA Championship game

Ben Lippen players, coaches, and fans celebrate after their overtime championship win against Porter Gaud with a score of 27 to Porter Gaud's 21.
Porter Gaud players signal that they made the necessary yardage for a first down during their championship game against Ben Lippen.
Porter Gaud's Eric Jackson escapes a Ben Lippen tackle with a hard juke during their championship game.
Ben Lippen's Bryce Thompson ran past Porter Gaud defenders to score the game winning touchdown in their championship game against Porter Gaud.
Ben Lippen Head Coach Derek White and his players strategize before overtime period of their championship game against Porter Gaud.
Porter Gaud's Eric Jackson dove to score one of his team's touchdowns in their championship game against Ben Lippen.
Ben Lippen players, coaches, and fans celebrate after their overtime championship win against Porter Gaud with a score of 27 to Porter Gaud's 21.
Porter Gaud takes the field in preparation for their championship game against Ben Lippen.
Ben Lippen's Bryce Thompson fights for yards as Porter Gaud's Blake Sanford, Graham Kaplan, and Charles Hartsock attempt to tackle him during their championship game.
Ben Lippen's Bryce Thompson narrowly escapes a tackle by Porter Gaud's Eric Jackson during their championship game.
Ben Lippen Head Coach Derek White congratulates Porter Gaud players on a well fought battle during their championship game.
Ben Lippen and Porter Gaud players line up in preparation for a play during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
Porter Gaud's Erick Jackson narrowly escapes a Ben Lippen tackle during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
Ben Lippen players take the field in preparation for their championship game against Porter Gaud.
Porter Gaud's Oliver Michaud narrowly made a pass against Ben Lippen during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
Ben Lippen's Ryan Fleming stiff arms Porter Gaud's David Grubbs steps away from scoring the first touchdown during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
Ben Lippen's Bryce Thompson extends for extra yardage against Porter Gaud during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
Ben Lippen's Ryan Fleming stiff arms Porter Gaud's David Grubbs steps away from scoring the first touchdown during their SCISA Championship game held at Benedict's Charles Johnson Stadium.
