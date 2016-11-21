Airport’s Burnett added to North-South All-Star game

Airport quarterback Brett Burnett has been added to the North squad for next month’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star game.
Burnett replaces Wren quarterback and South Carolina commit Jay Urich, who was injured during Friday’s playoff loss against Ridge View. It’s the second straight season an Airport quarterback was selected for the game, as Josh Tucker played in last year’s contest.
Burnett has thrown for 1,911 yards and tied a school-record with 26 touchdown passes. He can break the single-season record Friday against South Pointe.
