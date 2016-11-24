Midlands high school football playoff capsules

Blythewood (8-3) at Fort Dorchester (10-1)
Players to watch – B: QB Jordyn Adams, WR Kenny Benton; FD: QB Dakereon Joyner, WR Adonicus Sanders
Notes: First meeting between schools. … Blythewood a win away from winning nine games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2006-2007. … Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams has accounted for 34 touchdowns this season. … Fort Dorchester is averaging 46.1 points a game.
Spring Valley (8-3) at Conway (7-4)
Players to watch – SV: LB Channing Tindall, RB Tate I’auolauo; C: QB Peyton Derrick, WR Willie Brantley
Notes: Seventh meeting between teams, and first since 2005. Spring Valley leads all-time series 4-2. … Spring Valley looking for its ninth win, only second time it has happened since 2007. … Spring Valley rushed for 398 yards last week against West Ashley. … Conway won its first postseason game since 2008 last week with 36-33 win over Goose Creek. … Spring Valley QB Quincy Hill is 82 yards away from 1,000 yards rushing this season.
Lexington (6-5) at White Knoll (7-4)
Players to watch – L: RB Jordan Hiller, QB Chase Crouch; WK: RB Maurice Jones
Notes: Second meeting of year between teams. White Knoll won 17-14 on Oct. 28 to snap a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats. … Lexington leads all-time series 12-4. … Both teams won on the road in first round, with Lexington defeating Sumter 29-28 (OT) and White Knoll defeating Wando 21-13. … WK defense has allowed 17 points or less in seven games this year.
Summerville (6-5) at Dutch Fork (11-0)
Players to watch – S: WR/CB Djimon McTeer, QB Jonathan Bennett; DF: QB Reese Nichols, RB Ron Hoff.
Notes: Second meeting of the season between teams. Dutch Fork won 30-28 on Sept. 9. … Dutch Fork leads all-time series 3-0. … Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff has 12 touchdowns over his past six games. … Dutch Fork has outscored opponents 432-154 this season. … Dutch Fork has scored on 91 percent (48 of 53) of its trips inside the 20-yard line.
Airport (5-6) at South Pointe (10-1)
Players to watch – A: QB Brett Burnett, WR/DB Kerryon Richardson; SP: Ken’Darius Frederick, Bryson Cooper
Notes: First meeting between teams. … Airport rallied from 35-24 deficit to beat Eastside 47-42 last week on Brett Burnett’s 47-yard pass to C.J. Wright with 1:34 left. … Burnett has 26 TD passes, one shy of breaking WT Muden’s single-season school record. … Wright has 13 TD catches, one shy of tying Duce Staley’s single-season record. … Airport running back Jamir Robinson is 57 yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing in season. … South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick has thrown for 2,258 yards and 22 TDs.
Ridge View (9-2) at Union County (7-4)
Players to watch – RV: DE Damani Staley, RB/DB Latheron Rogers-Anderson; UC: WR Shi Smith, QB Brandon Thompson
Notes: Second meeting of season between teams. Ridge View won 33-30 on Sept. 16. … Ridge View is a win away from first 10-win season since 2006. … Ridge View scored season-high 70 points against Wren last week. … South Carolina commit Shi Smith caught 12 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in Union County’s win over Aiken last week.
Beaufort (8-3) at Chapin (9-2)
Players to watch – C: WR Xzavion Gordon, RB Mark Shealy; B: RB Omar Cummings, RB Wyat Sherpensky
Notes: First meeting between teams. … Chapin is a win away from back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1974-75. … Chapin quarterbacks Cooper Bemis and Trad Beatty combined for 302 yards of offense and accounted for four TDs last week against Wilson. … Chapin WR Xzavion Gordon is 72 yards shy of 1,000 yards for season. … Beaufort defense is giving up 18.7 points a game. … Beaufort’s Omar Cummings and Wyat Sherpensky each rushed for more than 100 yards last week against Lugoff-Elgin.
A.C. Flora (6-5) at Hartsville (10-1)
Players to watch – RB/DB Lane Botkin, QB Carlton Andrews; H: RB Tiyon Evans, RB James Claire
Notes: First meeting between teams. … A.C. Flora upset No. 2-ranked Myrtle Beach last week, and now faces No. 3 Hartsville. … Lane Botkin leads A.C. Flora with 13 rushing TDs, including three last week against Myrtle Beach. … Hartsville is averaging 46.1 points and scored more than 50 points five times. … Hartsville hasn’t lost a home game since 21-19 defeat to Marlboro County in 2011.
Palmetto (9-2) at Fairfield Central (9-2)
Players to watch – P: QB Shaw Crocker FC: QB Stanley McManus, RB Tony Ruff
Notes: First meeting between teams. … FC is a win away from fifth consecutive 10-win season, and sixth in past seven years. … Fairfield Central rushed for 453 yards in win over Woodruff last week. Quarterback Stanley McManus, RBs Tony Ruff and Rod Edmonds all rushed for more than 100 yards. It was the second game in a row all three rushed for more than 100 yards. … Dorian Glenn had three sacks last week for Fairfield Central. … Palmetto is looking for its first 10-win season since 2002.
Emerald (5-6) at Newberry (8-3)
Players to watch – E: RB Keshawn Settles, N: QB Tyriq Goodman, RB Amir Abrams
Notes: Newberry leads series 5-2. … A win advances Newberry to third round of playoffs for fifth consecutive year. … Newberry defense giving up 16.9 points a game. … Newberry’s Amir Abrams rushed for 186 yards and two TDs last week against Indian Land. … Emerald upset Crescent in the first round last week on Keshawn Settles’ touchdown with four seconds left.
Georgetown (7-4) at Brookland-Cayce (10-1)
Players to watch – G: QB Tyler McAllister, Zaire Barron; BC: DL Tay Pringle, QB Reed Charpia
Notes: Rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup. Georgetown won last year 33-13. … Brookland-Cayce is 6-0 at home this season. … B-C is giving up 14.9 points a game, and Georgetown 13.9 per game. … B-C has won six consecutive games, and scored at least 28 points in each win. … B-C is a win away from breaking school record for wins in a season.
Gilbert (10-1) at Timberland (8-3)
Players to watch – G: RB Catriez Cook, DB Dylan McNatt; T: RB/LB Joseph Moultrie
Notes: First meeting between teams. … Gilbert played last week without running back Catriez Cook (ankle), but the senior will play. … Manny Bright and Dylan McNatt each scored two touchdowns last week against May River. … Gilbert is averaging 43 points a game. … Timberland has allowed six points or less in five games this season, with three shutouts. … Timberland’s Joseph Moultrie leads the team in tackles and rushing.
Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Andrews (9-2)
Players to watch – B-L: QB Bishop Cannon, RB Tyreek Tolen; A: Brandon Johnson
Notes: Second consecutive road game for Batesburg-Leesville, which defeated Academic Magnet 48-0. B-L outgained Academic Magnet, 494-18. … Tyreek Tolen leads B-L with 1,198 yards rushing. … Andrews has won six games in a row.
