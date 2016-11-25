Photos: White Knoll vs. Lexington football

White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) and White Knoll Timberwolves offensive lineman Chandler Brown (68) celebrate following White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) runs past Lexington Wildcats strong safety Drew Richardson (17) for a 65-yard touchdown during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves students cheer their team against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats wide receiver Mitchell Mcgee (1) makes a reception over White Knoll Timberwolves defensive back Alan Alvarez (5) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves head coach Dean Howell congratulates his players following a touchdown against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves offensive lineman Elrick Hooper (66) and White Knoll Timberwolves wide receiver Clayton Lindsay (88) and White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) celebrate a Lindsay touchdown against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves wide receiver Clayton Lindsay (88) and White Knoll Timberwolves wide receiver Keon Clary (25) celebrate a touchdown by Lindsay against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves wide receiver Clayton Lindsay (88) makes a touchdown reception over Lexington Wildcats cornerback Parker Vancoutren (3) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves head coach Dean Howell directs his team against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves wide receiver Jayllen Crosby (18) drops a pass against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats quarterback Chase Crouch (7) reaches for extra yardage against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats quarterback Chase Crouch (7) is stopped by White Knoll Timberwolves linebacker Brandon Serio (35) as Lexington Wildcats offensive lineman Andrew Storey (78) loses his helmet during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats quarterback Chase Crouch (7) rushes against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats tailback Jordan Hiller (12) rushes against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) attempts to get around Lexington Wildcats cornerback Parker Vancoutren (3) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) rushes past Lexington Wildcats linebacker Logan Cripe (41) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves linebacker Brandon Serio (35) and his teammates enter the field before the game against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats players enter the field with arms locked before the game against the White Knoll Timberwolves in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats tailback Jordan Hiller (12) rushes against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats quarterback Chase Crouch (7) scrambles past White Knoll Timberwolves defensive back LJ Gray (1) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats tailback Jordan Hiller (12) rushes for a touchdown against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats head coach Josh Stepp congratulates his players after a touchdown against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves students cheer a touchdown against the Lexington Wildcats during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats quarterback Chase Crouch (7) looks to pass against the White Knoll Timberwolves during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats running back Donte Davis (36) rushes for a touchdown past White Knoll Timberwolves linebacker Brandon Serio (35) during the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
following White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
Lexington Wildcats' Jordan Hiller makes a 71-yard touchdown reception past White Knoll Timberwolves linebacker Brandon Serio (35) during the second half of White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) runs for a 9-yard touchdown against the Lexington Wildcats during the second half of White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves running back Maurice Jones (20) rushes for a big gain against the Lexington Wildcats during the second half of White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
White Knoll Timberwolves players celebrate following White Knoll's 28-21 win over the Lexington Wildcats in the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs at White Knoll High School.
