Bemis, Beatty lead Chapin past Beaufort

The Killer B’s held court in Chapin on Friday night and led the Eagles to a historical win.
Chapin quarterbacks Cooper Bemis and Trad Beatty combined to complete 23 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 52-35 victory over Beaufort.
The win was the 10th this season, giving Chapin consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in 42 years. Chapin advances to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, and will host to North Myrtle Beach next week.
“We’re making history with every win,” Eagles coach Justin Gentry told his team after the victory. “We have a process, and you guys have bought in.”
All thoughts of a Thanksgiving hangover were quickly abolished as Chapin rushed out to a 14-0 lead. Beaufort tied the game before the end of the quarter, but Chapin outscored Beaufort 21-7 in the second quarter to give the Eagles a two-touchdown advantage.
Chapin scored 21 unanswered before Beaufort tacked on two fourth-quarter scores.
“After their second touchdown, I told our guys to settle down, we were going to get the ‘W,’ ” Bemis said. “Right before the half, we went into the two-minute offense and made some great plays to get a late score.”
Gentry rotated his quarterbacks all night, giving Beaufort a lot of different looks.
“They’re so different in terms of style,” Gentry said. “But they are both winners.”
TURNING POINT
After Beaufort cut Chapin’s lead to 28-21 with just over a minute to play in the first half, Chapin marched 80 yards in three plays for a touchdown to push the margin to two touchdowns before the half.
KEY PERFORMERS
Cooper Bemis: Chapin quarterback completed 16 of 19 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two touchdowns.
Trad Beatty: Chapin quarterback completed 7 of 14 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
KEY NUMBERS
10: Wins for Chapin, giving it consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in 42 years.
26: Seconds it took Chapin to score after Beaufort cut the lead to 28-21 in the second quarter.
THEY SAID IT
“I thought our kids handled the distractions well. It was tough changing up our routine, but they did a great job of responding. I’m glad we’re going back to regular schedule next week” – Gentry on dealing with Thanksgiving holiday
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
C: Cooper Bemis 5 run – Scott Samson kick (9:39)
C: Cooper Bemis 4 run – Samson kick (6:16)
B: Wyatt Sherpensky 1 run – Will Durbin kick (3:22)
B: Sherpensky 86 run – Dubin kick (0:24)
2nd Quarter
C: Trad Beatty 46 pass to Kale Rhame – Samson kick (10:44)
C: Cooper Bemis 22 pass to Xzavion Gordon – Samson kick (5:23)
B: Clayton Ruff 30 pass to Omar Cummings – Durbin kick (1:26)
C: Cooper Bemis 52 pass to Cole Owens – Samson kick (1:00)
3rd Quarter
C: Beatty 21 pass to Gordon – Samson kick (5:23)
4th Quarter
C: Scott Samson 24 FG(10:00)
B: Omar Cummings 6 run – Sherpensky catch (5:50)
C: Mark Shealy 2 run (1:46)
B: Ruff 21 pass to Sherpensky – (0:00)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: C: Mark Shealy 14-68-1, Cooper Bemis 8-40-2, Trad Beatty 1-31, Xzavion Gordon 2-37, Will Register 2-8 B: Wyatt Sherpensky 12-131-2, Kyleik Middleton 10-45, Omar Cummings 11-64- 1
Passing: C: Cooper Bemis 16-19-227-2, Trad Beatty 7-14-110-2 B: Clayton Ruff 12-20-171-2
Receiving: C: Cole Owens 7-47- 1, Kale Rhame 3-80-1, Case Barber 4-87, Will Register 2-44, Xzavion Gordon 6-69-2, Mark Shealy 2-(- 1) B: Omar Cummings 7-134-1, Reggie Jones 3-37, Wyatt Sherpensky 2-31-1
