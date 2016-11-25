Brookland-Cayce routs Georgetown behind Taylor’s huge third quarter

Three Rasheed Taylor touchdowns in the third quarter against Georgetown on Friday night pushed Brookland-Cayce into the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Bearcats used those three scores, two others in the first half and a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown to rout the Bulldogs 42-21 at Brookland-Cayce Stadium.
“We’ve got to just turn it up. We’ve just got to do it,” Taylor said about how his team felt going into the second half. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and without my blockers.”
Brookland-Cayce (11-1) will play Bluffton on the road next week. Bluffton beat Lake City 41-39 to advance.
Georgetown (7-5) opened the second half with the ball and took a 21-14 lead on a 7-yard Tyler-McAlister-to-Alex Smith touchdown pass to close a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive.
The Bearcats responded with the three Taylor TD runs to take a 35-21 lead over the Bulldogs. Mike Williams’ 6-yard pick-6 late in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
Brookland-Cayce got on the board first with Reed Charpia’s 49-yard touchdown strike to Marquis McCoy at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter.
Georgetown struck back with two Alex Smith TD receptions. Tyler Edwards found Smith for a 46-yard connection at the 9:49 mark of the second, and once again for a 9-yard score with 1:22 to go in the half.
McCoy boosted the Bearcats on a lightning quick drive. He pulled in a 42-yard Charpia pass to put Brookland-Cayce to the Georgetown 26-yard line, then was the fulcrum of a hook-and-lateral TD pass to Dominick Perry.
TURNING POINT
After Georgetown took a 21-14 lead at the start of the third quarter, Taylor rushed 87 yards for the game-tying score with 7:46 left. Georgetown then fumbled the kickoff, which led to a 9-yard Taylor touchdown that gave Brookland-Cayce a 28-21 lead with 6:41 to go in the third, and the Bearcats didn’t look back.
KEY PERFORMERS
Marquis McCoy: The Brookland-Cayce receiver caught two deep passes, one for a 49-yard touchdown, and a 42-yard catch that set up his 25-yard TD pass to Dominick Perry.
Rasheed Jones: The Bearcats running back had 22 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the third quarter.
KEY NUMBERS
11: Victories Brookland-Cayce has, a new school record.
2: Brookland-Cayce interceptions that led to scores. Besides Mike Williams’ game-closing interception for a touchdown, Dominick Perry picked off a pass in the first quarter that led directly to Reed Charpia’s 49-yard TD pass to Marquis McCoy to open the scoring.
THEY SAID IT
“We really hadn’t hit on all cylinders. They were a very good team. If we just kept playing and did what we practiced all week, we knew that something good was going to happen.” – Brookland-Cayce head coach Rusty Charpia
“It wasn’t even supposed to go that way. It was a whole other play. I just had a whole bunch of people coming, so I scrambled out and found an open receiver.” – Marquis McCoy on his second-quarter touchdown pass
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
B – Marquis McCoy 49 pass from Reed Charpia (Johnathan Edwards kick) 3:14
2nd Quarter
G – Alex Smith 46 pass from Tyler McAlister (Josh Jones kick) 9:49
G – Smith 9 pass from McAlister (Jones kick) 1:22
B – Dominick Perry 25 pass from McCoy (Edwards kick) :35
3rd Quarter
G – Smith 7 pass from McAlister (Jones kick) 8:16
B – Rasheed Taylor 87 run (Edwards kick) 7:46
B –Taylor 9 run (Edwards kick) 6:41
B –Taylor 1 run (Edwards kick) :28
4th Quarter
B – Mike Williams 6 interception return (Edwards kick) 1:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Georgetown – Tony Lara 17-54, Shammond Holmes 1-4, Tyler McAlister 6-3, Deakidd Anderson 3-11, Christian Johnson 1-(-6). Brookland-Cayce – Rasheed Taylor 22-177, Keylan Roach 1-(-5), Joe Pradusri 2-13, Raahzheik Mays 5-18, Reed Charpia 6-34, Sammy Lykes 1-2.
Passing: Georgetown – Tyler McAlister 10-17-2. Brookland-Cayce – Reed Charpia 6-10-0, Marquis McCoy 1-1-0.
Receiving: Georgetown – Alex Smith 2-54, Deakidd Anderson 4-47, Tony Lara 1-4, Josh Jones 1-30, Marcus Nesbitt 1-10. Brookland-Cayce – Marquis McCoy 2-91, Rasheed Taylor 1-31, Sammy Lykes 1-14, Raahzheik Mays 1-9, Dominick Perry 1-25, Quentin Hook 1-32.
