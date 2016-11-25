Ridge View holds off Union County

At Union County Ali Kelley ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Ridge View overcame four turnovers in a 24-20 win over Union County in the second round of the 4A playoffs on Friday.
The Blazers (10-2) will play at South Aiken on Friday in the third round.
Kelley's 62-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter gave the Blazers the lead for good despite a pair of fourth quarter turnovers that gave Union County (7-5) life.
A strip of the ball by defensive lineman Cam Lott gave Union County the ball with under four minutes left but the Yellow Jackets couldn’t get a first down, and a late drive in the final minute ended at the Ridge View 30-yard line.
Curtis Johnson's 30-yard field goal, his second of the game for Union County, cut Ridge View's halftime lead to 17-13 early in the third quarter.
Following a Union County interception later in the quarter, Shi Smith took the handoff from Brandon Thompson and threw deep to Doug Brannon along the far sideline for a 54-yard touchdown to make it 20-17 with 5:11 left in the period.
The Blazers were in control early with two first-half touchdowns by Kelley and Latheron-Rogers-Anderson.
Fort Dorchester 38, Blythewood 28
At Fort Dorchester, Dakereon Joyner threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 76 and two more scores in Fort Dorchester’s win over Blythewood.
Fort Dorchester hosts Conway in the third round of the 5A playoffs next week.
Chris Woodall scored two touchdowns for Blythewood, which trailed 24-21 going into the fourth quarter. But Joyner scored on two TD runs in the final quarter, the last coming with 6:15 left.
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams threw for 137 yards and two TDs in the loss.
Newberry 33, Emerald 7
At Newberry, Amir Abrams rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns and also caught a TD in Newberry’s victory.
The Bulldogs will host Palmetto in third round of the Class 3A playoffs. Newberry led 27-0 at half and gained 377 yards in the game, 300 on the ground.
Palmetto 23, Fairfield Central 19
At Fairfield Central, Palmetto stopped the Griffins at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game to hold on for a win in the Class 3A playoffs.
Batesburg-Leesville 42, Andrews 7
At Andrews, Tyreek Tolen rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and B-L outgained Andrews 402-233 in the second-round win in the Class 2A plyoffs.
B-L is at Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week.
Bishop Cannon rushed for 66 yards and two scores and also threw for 57.
Hartsville 48, A.C. Flora 10
At Hartsville, the Red Foxes rushed for 506 yards and had 618 yards of total offense in the win over the Falcons.
A.C. Flora quarterback Carlton Andrews threw for 296 yards and a TD and Thomas Hollingsworth caught four passes for 148 yards in the loss for A.C. Flora.
Timberland 49, Gilbert 29
At Timberland, Kevin Williams returned a kickoff for touchdown which sparked a 22-point fourth quarter in Timberland’s win.
Timberland trailed 29-26 in the fourth quarter after Catriez Cook’s third touchdown of the game.
Timberland rushed for more than 300 yards in the game.
South Pointe 61, Airport 7
At South Pointe, Voshon St. Hill scored five times and South Pointe picked off four passes in the first half to advance in the Class 4A playoffs.
South Pointe quarterback Derion Kendrick finished 10-for-15 for 180 yards and two TD passes.
