Gamecock commit OrTre Smith named SCFCA Back of Year

Wando High receiver and South Carolina commit OrTre Smith was named the Back of the Year by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association on Monday.
Smith, ranked the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports, caught 37 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns, while totaling 29 tackles and an interception as the starting safety before missing the rest of season with an ankle injury. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder committed to USC in September and plans on enrolling in January.
Smith also is a finalist for the Mr. Football, to be named next week at Touchstone Energy North-South game.
Other SCFCA award winners were Greer’s Noah Hannon (Lineman of Year), Sumter’s Pressley Harvin (Specialist of Year) and Palmetto’s Doug Shaw Jr. (Coach of Year). The winners were picked from total of 25 players and 10 coaches on the Palmetto Champions Team announced earlier this month.
This year's banquet won’t be held because of the delay in the football season as a result of Hurricane Matthew. The SCFCA will name its Mr. Football on Dec. 10.
