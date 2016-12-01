Midlands high school football playoff preview capsules

White Knoll (8-4) at Dutch Fork (12-0)
Players to watch – WK: RB Maurice Jones, LB Joe Beckett; DF: QB Reese Nichols, WR Bobby Irby
Notes: Rematch of game played Oct. 14 in which Dutch Fork won, 42-10. … Dutch Fork leads all-time series, 14-2. … Game features two of top running backs in Midlands. Maurice Jones leads White Knoll with 1,465 yards rushing and 17 TDs. Freshman Ron Hoff leads Dutch Fork with 1,439 yards and 22 TDs. … Dutch Fork averages 425 yards a game on offense. ... WK defense is giving up 18.4 points a game.
Ridge View (10-2) at South Aiken (11-1)
Radio: 102.7 FM
Players to watch – RV: RB Alli Kelley, DE Damani Staley; SA: RB Chris Roberts, RB/WR Tancey Richardson
Notes: Ridge View has won 10 games for first time since 2006 and is looking for first 11-win season since 1998. … Blazers are in third round of playoffs for first time since 2007. … South Aiken is averaging 55 points in two playoff games … RV defensive end Damani Staley has 27 sacks this season, 48 over the past two years. … Sophomore Javon Anderson made his second straight start at QB last week for Ridge View.
North Myrtle Beach (11-1) at Chapin (10-2)
Internet: www.chapinfootball.net
Players to watch – NMB: Kwame Livingston, WR/DB Tyler Gore; C: QB Cooper Bemis, WR Xzavion Gordon
Notes: Chapin has scored 40 points or more in five of last seven games. … Chapin is 21-4 over last two years, its best stretch since going 25-1 in 1974-75. … Chapin is looking to advance to state semifinals for first time since making it to Class 2A semis in 1985. … Chapin WR Xzavion Gordon needs two yards for 1,000 yards receiving on the year. ….Cam Liles leads Chapin with five interceptions.
Palmetto (10-2) at Newberry (9-3)
Radio: 1240 AM
Players to watch – P: QB Shaw Crocker, WR Payton Young; N: RB Amir Abrams, QB Tyriq Goodman
Notes: Newberry running back Amir Abrams has 429 yards rushing in the Bulldogs’ first two playoff wins and is 124 from 2,000 yards on season. … Newberry was 9-of-12 on third downs last week against Emerald. … Palmetto QB Shaw Crocker is 52 yards short of 3,000 yards passing on the year and has thrown for 32 TDs. … Newberry is looking to advance to upper state championship for third straight year.
Brookland-Cayce (11-1) at Bluffton (12-0)
Radio: 1620 AM
Players to watch – BC: RB Rasheed Taylor, DL Tay Pringle; B: WR/RB Cam Brent, Tyrese Sandgren
Notes: First meeting between teams. … B-C has set a school record for wins in a season. … Bluffton is averaging 51.1 points per game, and only allowed 134 points this season, both tops in Class 3A. … Brookland-Cayce has allowed 21 points or less in 10 of 11 games this year.
Batesburg-Leesville (8-4) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-1)
Radio: 14300 AM
Players to watch – B-L: RB Tyreek Tolen, DL Zhadrian Burgess; B-E: QB Kohl Gagum
Notes: Batesburg-Leesville handed B-E its lone loss, 41-14, on Oct. 14. … B-L leads all-time series, 3-0. … B-L’s Tyreek Tolen and Bishop Cannon have combined for 26 of the team’s 36 rushing TDs. … B-E has given up just 123 points this year but 41 came against B-L in the first meeting.
Lou Bezjak
