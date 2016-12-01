Richland Northeast’s Smith added to North-South roster

Richland Northeast receiver Cedric Smith has been added to the North squad for next week’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South football game in Myrtle Beach.
Smith replaces Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett, who was moved to the Shrine Bowl roster to replace OrTre Smith. The 6-foot, 175-pound Smith caught 21 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns this year for the Cavaliers.
Smith becomes the second replacement from Midlands to be added to the game, joining Airport’s Brett Burnett. More roster moves are expected after Friday’s games the all-star game conflicts with playoffs, which were moved back two weeks because of Hurricane Matthew.
