Turnovers doom Ridge View at South Aiken in Class 4A third round

Ridge View got away with turnovers a week ago against Union County.
Coach Perry Parks’ Blazers weren’t so fortunate at South Aiken in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night.
Seven Ridge View giveaways helped the host Thoroughbreds pile on the points in a 50-17 loss to end the Blazers’ playoff run in the third round.
“It’s tough,” Parks said. “We can’t turn the football over. It’s no surprise in the postseason. We got away with that last week. This week we turned the ball over, we lost to a good South Aiken team.”
Ridge View (10-3) fought back from an early deficit to take a slim lead, but a safety after a goal line stop tied it. Then South Aiken (12-1) scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives, each set up by Ridge View turnovers. The Blazers finished their first 10-win season since 2006.
TURNING POINT
The Blazers came out of halftime down 23-9 and got inside the South Aiken 15 on their first two drives. But those ended with a fumble and interception, and the Thoroughbreds turned both into touchdowns.
KEY PERFORMERS
Javon Anderson, QB, Ridge View: Although the sophomore, starting his third game in a row in the playoffs, threw three interceptions, he also had a number of big throws on third down that kept Blazers drives moving.
Cody Boynton, QB, South Aiken: The junior went 8 for 11 for 113 yards, complementing power back Chris Roberts (133 yards).
KEY NUMBERS
122: Ridge View’s advantage in yardage, something that went for naught amidst the Blazers turnovers and big returns.
80: Penalty yards for Ridge View on 10 flags, which included numerous personal foul calls.
THEY SAID IT
“Nothing to hang our heads about. Kids played well, they battled, it’s a great year man. So proud of them.” – Parks
“People can say what they want, that we’ve got to start off quick and got to have things happen like that, but we make things like that happen” – Chris Hamilton, South Aiken coach, on swinging momentum in the late second and early third quarters.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SA – Kitchings 71 kickoff retrun (Sanders kick) 11:49
RV – Warren 1 run (kick failed), 7:09
RV – Lawyer 23 FG, 4:28
2nd Quarter
SA – Smith tackled in end zone for a safety, 5:54
SA – Roberts 9 run (Sanders kick), 2:26
SA – Carter 15 pass from Boynton (Sanders kick), 1:05
3rd Quarter
SA – Roberts 27 run (Sanders kick), 8:24
SA – Carter 15 pass from Boynton (Kick failed), 4:50
4th Quarter
SA – Richardson 43-interception return (Sanders kick), 11:49
RV – Kelley 4 run (Smith run), 8:55
SA – Krauss 24 run (Sanders kick), 4:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: RV: Rogers-Anderson 13-76, Kelley 15-64, Smith 8-46, Mitchell 4-23, Brown 3-26, Warrer 1-1, Anderson 1-(-7). Totals 45-229. SA: Roberts 22-133, Richardson 2-32, Krauss 1-24, Kitchings 3-6, TEAM 1-(-8), Boynton 3-(-18). Totals: 32-169.
Passing: RV: Anderson 11-21-3-162, Smith 2-5-2-13. Totals: 13-26-5-175. SA: Boynton 8-11-0-113, Krauss 0-1-0-0. Totals: 8-12-0-113.
Receiving: RV: McCrae 4-51, Butler 3-42, High 2-58, Kelley 1-(-10), C. Napper 1-20, W. Napper 1-8, Porter 1-5. SA: Kitchings 4-46, Carter 3-51, Roberts 1-16.
