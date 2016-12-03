Batesburg-Leesville continues its road magic

The road has been pretty kind to Batesburg-Leesville in the playoffs this year.
Batesburg-Leesville picked up its third road win of the postseason with a 49-29 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday night in the Class 2A lower state semifinals. B-L handed the Raiders their only two losses of the season.
The Panthers will look for one more road win next week when they travel to Barnwell in the lower state title game.
“We knew it would be tough to have to win on the road each week, but we have been a good road team all year,” Batesburg-Leesville coach Perry Woolbright said. “These kids have been playing with a chip on their shoulder, and we are the only fourth seed left in the playoffs.”
Tyreek Tolen rushed for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead the B-L offense. He had two TD runs of 60 yards or more. As a team, B-L gained 478 yards, 397 on the ground.
Quarterback Bishop Cannon threw for 81 yards and rushed for 83 and two scores.
The Panthers’ defense forced three turnovers, which led to 21 points. Mikal Hartley had a 38-yard interception return for a score.
