Photos: Dutch Fork vs. Fort Dorchester football division semifinal

Wolves Ward Hacklen celebrates a touchdown catch during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Patriot's Dakereon Joyner runs downfield during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Action during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Wolves Bryson Cannon brings in a catch during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Action during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Patriot's Dakereon Joyner throws downfield during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Patriot's Dakereon Joyner runs in for a touchdown during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Wolves Reese Nichols throws downfield during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Patriot's Justin Williams cathces a touchdown pass during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Patriot's Dakereon Joyner throws downfield during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
Wolves Reese Nichols runs downfield during Friday night's 5A Lower State Semifinal game between Dutch Fork High School and Fort Dorchester December 9, 2016.
