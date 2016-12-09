Photos: Brookland-Cayce vs. Dillon in football semifinal

Brookland-Cayce's Cam Brown picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the first half of their state semifinal game against Dillon Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Dominick Perry can't come up with a ball during state semifinal action against Dillon Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's K.J. Adams breaks free for a big gain in the first half against Dillon in state semifinal action Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Cam Brown celebrates with fans after picking up a fumble and returning it for a touchdown in the first half of their state semifinal game against Dillon Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Mike Williams is brought down by Dillon's Ty'Reek Cabbagestalk in state semifinal action Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Dillon's KaNore McKinnon is brought down by the Brookland-Cayce defense during their state semifinal game Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's K.J. Adams breaks free for a big gain in the first half against Dillon in state semifinal action Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Dillon's KaNore McKinnon intercepts a ball as the first half comes to a close in state semifinal action against Brookland-Cayce Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Sammy Lykes scores on a trick play in the first half against Dillon in state semifinal action Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Sammy Lykes scores on a trick play in the first half against Dillon in state semifinal action Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Tay Pringle cause Dillon's Johnny Allen to fumble in the first half of their state semifinal game Friday night, December 9, 2016. Brookland-Cayce recovered and returned the fumble for a touchdown.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Tay Pringle watches as teammate Cam Brown picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown in the first half of their state semifinal game against Dillon Friday night, December 9, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce's Tay Pringle cause Dillon's Johnny Allen to fumble in the first half of their state semifinal game Friday night, December 9, 2016. Brookland-Cayce recovered and returned the fumble for a touchdown.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com