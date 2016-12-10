Heavy Midlands contingent set for North-South game

2:13 Dylann Roof on Charleston shooting: 'Somebody had to do something' Pause

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

0:59 Highlights: Dutch Fork touchdown drive against Fort Dorchester

1:22 Chapin football player eats a cricket before every game

2:00 Dutch Fork's Tom Knotts discusses Friday's rematch with Fort Dorchester

1:19 Brookland-Cayce staying loose heading into lower state championship

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

1:19 Shawn Elliott looks back at his time at South Carolina

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape