December 10, 2016 9:17 AM

SC high school football state championship game schedule

From staff reports

Friday, Dec. 16

Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Benedict College

Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.

Matchup of two 13-0 teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class A poll.

Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.

Batesburg-Leesville only No. 4 seed to make it to state title game.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Williams-Brice Stadium, University of South Carolina

Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon

Rematch of 2014 Class 3A title game won by South Pointe, which is going for third title in a row.

Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.

Dillon going for state record fifth consecutive state title.

Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Dutch Fork looks to cap first unbeaten season and give coach Tom Knotts his ninth state title.

