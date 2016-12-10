SC high school football state championship game schedule

Friday, Dec. 16
Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Benedict College
Class 1A: Lake View vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
Matchup of two 13-0 teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class A poll.
Class 2A: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville, 8 p.m.
Batesburg-Leesville only No. 4 seed to make it to state title game.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Williams-Brice Stadium, University of South Carolina
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon
Rematch of 2014 Class 3A title game won by South Pointe, which is going for third title in a row.
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.
Dillon going for state record fifth consecutive state title.
Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Dutch Fork looks to cap first unbeaten season and give coach Tom Knotts his ninth state title.
Comments