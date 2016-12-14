Blythewood football coach resigns

Blythewood football coach Dan Morgan resigned Wednesday after four seasons at the school.
The Bengals went 8-4 this season and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Fort Dorchester. Morgan went 29-20 and made the playoffs all four years as head coach.
Before being promoted to head coach, Morgan spent five seasons as Blythewood defensive coordinator. He also spent time as an assistant at West Oak, Waccamaw and his alma mater Northwestern.
“You get a little tired and worn out,” Morgan said. “You’ve been doing something for a while. Sometimes you need someone else to give the energy to a program. Being at Blythewood has been wonderful. I never thought I would be in a place for nine years.
“Been hardest decision to make in my career and really tough. Was tough telling all the coaches and players.”
Morgan said he met with athletic director Barry Mizzell on Friday and gave his letter of resignation Tuesday. He informed the team of his decision Wednesday.
“We want to thank coach Morgan and appreciate the last nine years he spent here,” Mizzell said. “We think we have a great opportunity and great athletes here at Blythewood.”
Mizzell said the school would move quickly in filling the opening. He said they hope to have a decision by the end of January.
Morgan will remain at Blythewood until the end of the school year. He plans to coach again next season either as an assistant or head coach and will explore opportunities in the Midlands or in other parts of the state.
Morgan’s announcement is the second high profile member of the program to leave this month. Quarterback Jordyn Adams announced he is transferring to a school in North Carolina to be closer to his father Deke Adams, who is an assistant at East Carolina.
“Thank you coach for making my 3 years at Blythewood memorable, best of luck with everything!” Adams posted on Twitter.
