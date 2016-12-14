Dutch Fork football among nation’s Top 25 teams

The Dutch Fork football team has cracked into the national rankings for the first time this year.
The Silver Foxes, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A in South Carolina, are ranked No. 22 in the latest USA Today Super 25. Also, quarterback Reese Nichols is up for the Super 25 Star of the week following his six-touchdown performance against Fort Dorchester last week in the Class 5A Lower State final.
Dutch Fork (14-0) goes for its first unbeaten season and second state title in school history Saturday when it takes on Boiling Springs for the Class 5A championship. The matchup is one of MaxPreps Top 10 games of the week.
