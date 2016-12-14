Chapin TE Will Register could be next Hayden Hurst for USC

Chapin tight end Will Register wasn’t sure he would play in the Shrine Bowl this week, but said he hopes to make the most of his opportunity.
Register and Chapin’s season came to an end last Friday in a 49-24 loss to Hartsville in the Class 4A Lower State championship.
Register, who was selected to the Shrine Bowl in September, got a good consolation prize and will play with some of the top seniors from North and South Carolina.
“We did miss out on the state opportunity, but I was really proud of my team, how far we came over the season to be competing in the fourth round of the playoffs,” Register said after a workout at Dorman High School.
Register’s ranked in ESPN’s Top 300 for the Class of 2017 and is the No. 5 prospect in the state by 247Sports. He committed to South Carolina in June of 2015 – the Gamecocks’ first commit for the Class of 2017.
Register has been active talking to potential Gamecock targets and will do that this week with some of his uncommitted teammates on the S.C. squad.
Register’s numbers were down from a season ago. After catching 40 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns a junior, Register hauled in 24 passes for 251 yards this season with no touchdowns.
“You can look at the catches and receptions if you like, but I’d rather look at the season as a whole,” Register said. “Everyone was doing their jobs. You can look at our record. Everyone was doing something right to make it to the fourth round.”
Chapin coach Justin Gentry said the decline in Register’s numbers was a result of the offense taking a while to start clicking and that teams were game-planning to stop him. So Register played more on the line and in the backfield to help the running game.
“Statistics aren’t why you get picked for games, they take you because of what you can provide for team,” Gentry said. “He does a good job blocking and also taking defenders with him to open up things for other people.”
Register watched how the new Gamecock coaching staff used the tight ends during games this season and liked what he saw.
“I think Hayden Hurst had a great year this year and love what they are doing with the tight end in the backfield and split out as a slot receiver,” Register said.
Injury sidelines Richardson
Airport defensive back Kerryon Richardson will miss Saturday’s Shrine Bowl with a leg injury. Richardson injured his ankle during a second-round playoff game.
