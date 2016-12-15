Salaries for head coaches in football state title games

A look at what the head coaches in the state championship games are making. See the list for all the head football coaches and athletic directors in South Carolina at thestate.com.
Class 5A
Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork: $106,214
Rick Tate, Boiling Springs: $72,866
Class 4A
Strait Herron, South Pointe: $77,054
Jeff Calabrese, Hartsville: $79,930
Class 3A
Mark Hodge, Chapman: $74,763
Jackie Hayes, Dillon: $96,130
Class 2A
Perry Woolbright, Batesburg-Leesville: $65,950
James Nickles, Abbeville: $68,612
Class A
Daryl King, Lakeview: $61,042
Corey Fountain, Lamar: $64,536
