December 15, 2016 1:33 PM

Salaries for head coaches in football state title games

A look at what the head coaches in the state championship games are making. See the list for all the head football coaches and athletic directors in South Carolina at thestate.com.

Class 5A

Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork: $106,214

Rick Tate, Boiling Springs: $72,866

Class 4A

Strait Herron, South Pointe: $77,054

Jeff Calabrese, Hartsville: $79,930

Class 3A

Mark Hodge, Chapman: $74,763

Jackie Hayes, Dillon: $96,130

Class 2A

Perry Woolbright, Batesburg-Leesville: $65,950

James Nickles, Abbeville: $68,612

Class A

Daryl King, Lakeview: $61,042

Corey Fountain, Lamar: $64,536

