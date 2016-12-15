Airport’s Kerryon Richardson commits to Georgia State

Airport wide receiver-defensive back Kerryon Richardson made his college commitment Thursday to Georgia State.
He committed to new Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott, who took the job last week after serving as South Carolina’s offensive line coach for seven seasons.
The three-star prospect had more than 15 offers, including Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, The Citadel and Furman.
Richardson, a Shrine Bowl selection, will miss Saturday’s game with a leg injury. He injured his ankle during a second-round playoff game.
#committed pic.twitter.com/7RAViStgI9— K2️⃣ (@KerryonR) December 16, 2016
