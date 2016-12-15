Ten players to watch in high school football championships

A look at 10 players to watch, one from each team, in this weekend’s SCHSL football championships:
Abbeville
RB Cortney Jackson – Top ground gainer for Panthers with 1,047 yards and 16 TDs
Batesburg- Leesville
RB Tyreek Tolen – Leads team with 1,786 yards and 17 TDs. Has a pair of 200-yard rushing games in the playoffs.
Boiling Springs
QB Mason Streater – USC baseball commit completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,949 yards and 22 TDs.
Chapman
WR Richard Tucker – Junior leads team with 75 catches for 1,280 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Dillon
RB Johnny Allen – Senior missed last season because of injuries suffered in ATV accident. Had 2,208 all-purpose yards and 28 TDs.
Dutch Fork
QB Reese Nichols – First-year starter has thrown for 2,524 yards and 20 TDs while rushing for 1,030 yards and 16 TDs.
Hartsville
RB Tiyon Evans – Leads Red Foxes rushing attack with 1,983 yards and 27 touchdowns. Averaging 16.3 yards a carry.
Lake View
QB Duane Nichols – After missing three games with an injury, he passed for 906 yards, 12 TDs, and ran for 528 yards, 13 TDs.
Lamar
DB Roderick Brown – Senior leads team with nine interceptions and 50 tackles.
South Pointe
QB Derion Kendrick – Junior completed 63.5 percent of passes for 3,088 yards and 32 TDs. Rushed for 588 yards and eight TDs.
