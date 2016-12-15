High School Football

December 15, 2016 9:40 PM

Ten players to watch in high school football championships

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

A look at 10 players to watch, one from each team, in this weekend’s SCHSL football championships:

Abbeville

RB Cortney Jackson – Top ground gainer for Panthers with 1,047 yards and 16 TDs

Batesburg- Leesville

RB Tyreek Tolen – Leads team with 1,786 yards and 17 TDs. Has a pair of 200-yard rushing games in the playoffs.

Boiling Springs

QB Mason Streater – USC baseball commit completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,949 yards and 22 TDs.

Chapman

WR Richard Tucker – Junior leads team with 75 catches for 1,280 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Dillon

RB Johnny Allen – Senior missed last season because of injuries suffered in ATV accident. Had 2,208 all-purpose yards and 28 TDs.

Dutch Fork

QB Reese Nichols – First-year starter has thrown for 2,524 yards and 20 TDs while rushing for 1,030 yards and 16 TDs.

Hartsville

RB Tiyon Evans – Leads Red Foxes rushing attack with 1,983 yards and 27 touchdowns. Averaging 16.3 yards a carry.

Lake View

QB Duane Nichols – After missing three games with an injury, he passed for 906 yards, 12 TDs, and ran for 528 yards, 13 TDs.

Lamar

DB Roderick Brown – Senior leads team with nine interceptions and 50 tackles.

South Pointe

QB Derion Kendrick – Junior completed 63.5 percent of passes for 3,088 yards and 32 TDs. Rushed for 588 yards and eight TDs.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Perry Woolbright carries on family coaching legacy

View more video

Sports Videos