Longtime Camden football coach stepping down

Jimmy Neal called it quits Friday after nearly 20 years leading the Camden football program.
"Been thinking about it for a while," Neal said. "People have told me when time comes you know it, it is just time. My wife and I talked about it, prayed about it but felt like it was time to step away. Don’t feel as much as energy as it takes to do both jobs (AD and coach). I was doing the kids an injustice."
Neal took over for Billy Ammons and won 133 games at his alma mater, second most in school history. The Bulldogs went 15-0 and won the state championship in 2001. From 1999 to 2002, Camden went 50-6 and appeared in two state championship games and also made it to the state semifinals.
Camden went 5-6 this season but set several school offensive records.
"It is just been a great situation and neat place. Not many one school, one town jobs anymore," Neal said. "The competition was good but it is about the people and the kids you coach. Always good feeling when you walk into a grocery store and people ask ‘How are the Bulldogs going to do this year.’"
Neal, 60, was the head coach for the North squad in last week’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach. North defeated the South, 21-14.
"It was fun and great week. Had pictures taken with players you didn’t even know before the start of the week," Neal said. "It was a great experience."
Neal hasn’t totally ruled out coaching again in a year or two, but in an assistant role, if he doesn’t enjoy retirement.
Before coming to Camden, Neal was an assistant at Furman for 12 years and defensive line coach on the Paladins’ 1988 national championship team. He also was the head coach at Andrew Jackson and Berea.
Neal’s departure leaves three job openings in the Midlands with the others at River Bluff and Blythewood.
