Lake View cruises to Class A title win over Lamar

Tyshawn McDaniel accounted for three touchdowns – runs of 57 and 41 yards and a 53-yard punt return – to lead Lake View to a 31-14 victory over Lamar in the Class A state championship game on Friday night.
The victory at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium capped an unbeaten season for the Wild Gators (14-0). Lake View also earned its 10th state title, which ties Woodruff for fourth-most in state history.
Lake View took control in the second quarter. McDaniel raced 57 yards to cap a three-play, 67-yard drive to give the Wild Gators a 7-0 lead with 9:42 remaining in the half.
Xavier Johnson set up the next score when he intercepted a tipped pass to give Lake View possession at the Lamar 39-yard line. Two plays later, Albert Wheeler broke free behind the Silver Foxes defense to score on a 38-yard strike from Duane Nichols.
McDaniel opened the second half with a 41-yard touchdown. He then sealed the deal with a 53-yard punt return near the end of the third quarter to make it 25-0.
Lamar (13-1) added two late touchdowns.
HOW THEY SCORED
2nd Quarter
LV – Tyshawn McDaniel 57 run (Jesus Montero kick) 9:42
LV – Albert Wheeler 38 pass from Duane Nichols (kick failed) 2:22
3rd Quarter
LV – McDaniel 41 run (pass failed) 8:44
LV – McDaniel 53 punt return (run failed) 1:52
4th Quarter
L – Jeblonski Green 3 run (Andy Tedder kick) 6:22
LV – Josh Floyd 9 run (kick failed) 1:59
L – Randell Woods 3 pass from Jaquez Lucas (Tedder kick) 0:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: L: Jeblonski Green 6-24, Tijuan Burroughs 3-2, Jaquez Lucas 13-1, Rashard Coleman 7-(-24). LV: Tyshawn McDaniel 12-182, Randall Washington 10-34, De’Ante Bridgett 5-22, Duane Nichols 7-10, Josh Floyd 1-9, Albert Wheeler 1-(-1).
Passing: L: Coleman 14-30-2-187, Lucas 1-1-0-3. LV: Nichols 4-8-0-66.
Receiving: L: Green 4-87, Taylor Huneycutt 4-22, Lucas 3-36, Randell Woods 2-13, Roderick Brown 1-18, Coleman 1-14. LV: Wheeler 3-51, McDaniel 1-15.
