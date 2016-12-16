Photos: Batesburg-Leesville vs. Abbeville football

Abbeville's Cortney Jackson (22) celebrates a touchdown against Batesburg-Leesville defenders during the first half of the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Jalik Oakman (5) intercepts a pass intended for Abbeville's Bryce Jackson (3) during the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Tyreek Tolen (6) picks up yardage past Abbeville's Lamar Oakley (23) and Devin Dawson (74) during the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Tyreek Tolen (6) picks up yardage before being tackled by Abbeville's Lamar Oakley (23) during the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Mikal Hartley (10) picks up a first down during the Class AA State Championship game against Abbeville at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Bishop Cannon (3) scores a touchdown against Abbeville during the first half of the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Abbeville's Bryce Jackson (3) catches a tipped pass to set up a touchdown at the end of the first half against Batesburg-Leesville in the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Abbeville's Cortney Jackson (22) fights for yardage against Batesburg-Leesville's Ke'shoun Williams (1) and Hunter Bedenbaugh (32) during the first half of the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Abbeville's Gray Jamie (15) is brought down by Batesburg-Leesville's Tyhem Sheperd (34) and Zhadrian Burgess (33) during the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Abbeville's Cortney Jackson (22) scores a touchdown against Batesburg-Leesville defenders during the first half of the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Bishop Cannon (3) goes airborne on a hard tackle by Abbeville during the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
Batesburg-Leesville's Tyreek Tolen (6) scores a touchdown against Abbeville during the first half of the Class AA State Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. December 16, 2016
