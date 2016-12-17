Irby emerges as Dutch Fork’s top threat

When Dutch Fork has needed a big play in the passing game this season, chances are Bobby Irby was involved with it.
The senior receiver emerged as the Silver Foxes’ top passing threat and played a part in their unbeaten season. Dutch Fork will go for its second state title when it faces Boiling Springs on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium for the Class 5A championship.
Irby was thought to be the team’s No. 2 target behind Shrine Bowl receiver Austin Connor but made a big splash in the opener against Independence after he caught six passes for 129 yards and two scores.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Irby had a big game in last week’s lower state championship win over Fort Dorchester, hauling in eight passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the year.
“I think he is Division I player and people should be knocking down his doors,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said of Irby. “The only thing holding him back is his size but there a lot of smaller players that play in the slot. Look at the NFL it is loaded with them. “Bobby can do all of those things. He can put his foot in the ground and change directions on a dime. He got a nice little burst to him that can separate and out run people. He got great hands, great competitor and now learning how to work to get himself in the best shape to play this game.
Irby leads the team with 65 catches for 1,318 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also is averaging 33.2 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.
“The biggest difference is my work ethic and buying into everything what coach Knotts says,” Irby said. “I’m just trying to stay humble and keep working at everything.”
Irby is starting get the attention of college coaches. He picked up pair of offers this week from Division II Catawba and Wingate and had an in-home visit with Western Carolina on Wednesday.
Irby is part of talented Dutch Fork receiving corps, which also includes Connor, Clemson baseball commit Ward Hacklen and North-South tight end Bryson Cannon. The four players combined for all but 279 of the team’s 2,829 yards though the air this season.
SCHSL Championships
Saturday
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A: South Pointe vs. Hartsville, Noon
Class 3A: Chapman vs. Dillon, 3 p.m.
Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Dutch Fork (14-0) vs. Boiling Springs (13-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: WACH Fox 57.2, 1250 (Time Warner Cable). Corey Miller, Syvelle Newton and Stacey Hough on the broadcast.
INTERNET: www.nfhsnetwork.com for $9.99
Players to Watch – DF: QB Reese Nichols, RB Ron Hoff, WR Bobby Oliver, OL/DL Malik Sumter, DL Dylan Oliver. BS: QB Mason Streater, RB KL Rodgers, WR Will Brown, LB/DE Chris Evans, LB Cade Rojas
Dutch Fork offensive averages: 232.6 (rush per game); 202.1 (pass per game); 40.3 (points per game)
Dutch Fork defensive averages: 140 (pass per game) 13.7 (points per game); 108.3 (rush per game);
Boiling Springs offensive averages: 148. 2 (rush per game)l 214.1 pass per game); 33 (points per game)
Boiling Springs defensive averages: 15.7 (points per game)
Notes: First meeting between the two teams. … Dutch Fork is making its fourth state championship appearance in the last five years, while Boiling Springs is making its first. … The championship game is Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts’ 15th of his career. … Dutch Fork is ranked No. 22 in USA Today Super 25 poll. … Dutch Fork QB Reese Nichols has rushed for 1,030 yards and threw for 2,524 yards with 36 total TDs. Nichols was named the USA Today Super 25 Player of the Week for his six-touchdown game last week against Fort Dorchester. … Dutch Fork WR Austin Connor and LB Blake Branham are questionable this week because of injuries. Branham is the team’s leading tackler. … Dutch Fork defense has 31 sacks this season with Dylan Oliver leading the way with 10. … Dutch Fork has scored on 90 percent of its trips inside the red zone (20-yard line) while allowing opposing teams to score on 59 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line. … Boiling Springs QB Mason Streater is a South Carolina baseball commit and is 51 yards away from 3,000 on the season. … Dutch Fork is plus-10 in turnover margin this season.
Lou Bezjak
