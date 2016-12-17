South Pointe handles Hartsville for third-straight state title

Derion Kendrick threw five touchdown passes, including four in the second quarter, as South Pointe defeated Hartsville 51-28 on Saturday in the Class 4A championship at Williams-Brice Stadium.
It’s South Pointe’s third-straight title and fifth in 11 years. The Stallions also defeated Hartsville in 2014 for the state championship.
“I have been coaching for 30 years and never dreamed to be in the position as an assistant or anything,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron said. “This is a great accomplishment for our school being so young and for these players.”
Kendrick was 18-of-28 for 261 yards, and three of his TDs went to Steven Gilmore, younger brother of former South Carolina Gamecock and current Buffalo Bills defensive back Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore had two touchdown catches coming into the game and finished with six catches for 165 yards.
The Stallions trailed 7-3 after the first quarter but scored three touchdowns in 4:03 in the second quarter and led 30-14 at halftime. South Pointe scored 21 points off three Hartsville turnovers.
Tiyon Evans led Hartsville with 264 yards rushing and a TD. The Red Foxes were making their third title appearance in five seasons.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SP – Potter 22 FG, 10:13
H – Evans 52 run (Braddock kick), 9:19
2nd Quarter
SP – Gilmore 54 pass from Kendrick (kick failed), 11:36
SP – Gilmore 17 pass from Kendrick, (Potter kick), 10:11
SP – Gilmore 45 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick),
H – A. Joyner 1 run (Braddock kick), 3:33
SP – Robinson Jr. pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 1:55
3rd Quarter
H – Pickett-Hicks 37 fumble recovery (Potter kick), 7:59
H – Wilfong fumble recovery (Braddock kick), 5:01
SP – Davis 4 pass from Kendrick (Porter kick), 3:16
4th Quarter
SP – Taylor 13 pass from Steele (Potter kick), 3:55
H – Clair 1 run (Braddock kick), 1:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: SP: Kendrick 6-42, St. Hill 11-48, Ervin 3-30, Mayfield 2-6, Whitlock 1-3, Robinson Jr. 1-0, Chambers 2 (-1) H: Evans 21-264, Bishop 14-63, A. Joyner 10-69, S. Joyner 1-8, Morris 1 (-2), Clair 8 (-4),
Passing: SP: Kendrick 18-28-0 261, Potter 1-1-0 24, Steele 1-1-0 13. A. Joyner 7-13-2 95, Nobles 0-1-0 0.
Receiving: SP: Gillmore 6-135, Robinson Jr. 4-51, Pendergrass 3-30, Muhammad 3-12, St. Hill 1-29, Kendrick 1-24, Taylor 1-13, Davis 1-4. H: Evans 3-28, Joyner 2-42, Clair 2-25.
