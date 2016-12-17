Chapman battles past Dillon for school’s first football state championship

Dillon’s drive for five came to a screeching halt.
Chapman used defense and special teams to deny the Wildcats (13-2) a chance for a historical win. The Panthers allowed just six second half points defeating Dillon 29-27 in the Class 3A state title game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
DJ Twitty led the Panthers (12-3) with 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns to help Chapman claim its first state championship.
“If you want to be the champion, you should have to beat the champion, and that’s what we did tonight,” Chapman head coach Mark Hodge said. “I’m just glad our kids got a chance to put their talent on display.”
Leading 27-24 late in the third quarter, Dillon forced a Chapman punt that would swing the momentum back to the Panthers. Carlos Montalvo-Corrales hit a punt that was downed at the Dillon one-yard line. The Wildcats tried a run, but Zach Johnson hit Jalen Williams in the endzone, giving the Panthers a safety.
On the ensuing drive, Montalvo-Corrales again came through, hitting a 43-yard field goal to give Chapman the 29-27 lead.
“That was the turning point,” Chapman quarterback Colton Bailey said. “That spurred our defense. We knew that we could stop them.”
Dillon was led running back Johnny Allen, who rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown in the loss. Allen returned this season after missing all of 2015 with an injury.
Chapman won the title despite three losses this season, including two in region play.
“We had some adversity through the season, but were able to come together as a team,” Twitty said. “Working together, and loving each other, this was a great experience.”
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
D: Brayden Hawkins 41 yard pass to Johnny Allen (Drew Covington kick) – 10:10
C: DJ Twitty 18 yard run (Carlos Montalvo-Corrales kick) – 3:48
2nd Quarter
C: Colton Bailey 15 yard pass to Patrick Phongsat (Montalvo-Corrales kick) – 11:55
D: Johnny Allen 3 yard run (Covington kick) – 7:37
D: Allen 17 yard run (Covington kick) – 3:22
C: Twitty 3 yard run (Montalvo-Corrales kick) – 1:11
3rd Quarter
C: Carlos Montalvo-Corrales 31 yard kick - 5:24
D: Hawkins 19 yard pass to Murishi Irankunda (kick failed) – 2:25
4th Quarter
C: Safety – 11:45
C: Carlos Montalvo-Corrales 43 yard kick – 9:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: C: DJ Twitty 44-202-2, Colton Bailey 16-14, D: Johnny Allen 19-188-2, Jalen Williams 3-(-1), Brayden Hawkins 2-(-3)
Passing: C: Colton Bailey 12-20-179-1, D: Brayden Hawkins 12-28-181-2
Receiving: C: Patrick Phongsat 6-96-1, Richard Tucker 5-79, DJ Twitty 1-4, D: Kanore Mckinnon 5-38, Murishi Irankunda 4-79-1, Ty’Quan Porter 2-23, Johnny Allen 1-41-1
