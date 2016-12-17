Pass interference sets up NC’s bold win in Shrine Bowl

There’s no overtime in the Shrine Bowl high school all-star football game. A 35-yard field goal in the cold, misty rain didn’t seem a great choice, either, during the final seconds of a tie game.
So the Tarheels went for the touchdown.
Quarterback Jack Davidson lofted an 18-yard pass into a far corner of the end zone and wide receiver Thomas Hennigan came down with the ball with just 20 ticks remaining as North Carolina beat South Carolina, 17-10, Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus.
“Thomas made a great play on the ball,” said Davidson, who was named offensive MVP for his team. “It was one-on-one coverage and he beat his man off the ball. I tossed it up there and let him do the rest.”
Davidson made what could have been a costly mistake on that last drive, which started near midfield with 2:54 remaining. Facing third-and-9 from the 28, he called for a timeout. The Tarheels didn’t have any, so they were pushed back five yards.
But on the next play, a pass that was at the sideline if not out of bounds, South Carolina was flagged for pass interference. That put North Carolina on the 18.
“Well, it was pretty tough,” said South Carolina coach Phil Strickland from Newberry and formerly of Gaffney, where he won three state championships. “You hate for a game to be decided on a penalty like that.”
Field position changed earlier in the quarter when a Tarheels punt from deep in their own territory inadvertently hit a South Carolina player and was recovered by North Carolina’s Deshawn Johnson (East Carteret). Both teams traded three-and-outs after that, but it set the Tarheels up for the finish.
“If I had to put my hand on a key play, that would be it,” Strickland said. “We were fixing to be in great position.”
South Carolina scored its only 10 points in the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Williamson (Westside) to Shi Smith (Union County) and a 33-yard field goal by Dawson Henis (River Bluff).
North Carolina finished with the edge in total yards, 314-197. South Carolina had eight first downs, while the Tarheels had 19. The Sandlappers never got the ball across midfield in the second half.
“It was a defensive battle,” Strickland said. “Our offense bit and snipped around a little bit, but not as much as theirs. They hit us on a couple of big plays.”
Christian Dixon (David Butler) was named defensive MVP for North Carolina. Williamson won it for the South Carolina offense and Brad Johnson (Pendleton) for the defense.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
NC
0
3
0
14
17
SC
10
0
0
0
10
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST
SC–Dawson Henis 33 yd field goal, 10:53
SC–Shiyun Smith 43 yd pass from Jackson Williamson (Dawson Henis kick), 5:36
SECOND
NC–Noah Giroux 39 yd field goal, 12:20
FOURTH
NC–Darius Pinnix, II 7 yd pass from Jack Davidson (Noah Giroux kick), 14:15
NC–Thomas Hennigan 18 yd pass from Jack Davidson (Noah Giroux kick), 0:20
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: NC Larry Roundtree, III 17-87; Donshel Jetton 6-27; Christian Beal 5-23; Jack Davidson 2-18; Ken Avent 1-minus 2; Christopher Reynolds 3-minus 3; Caleb Farley 2-minus 4; Team 1-minus 6. SC Jackson Williamson 3-41; Jerry Howard, Jr. 11-31; Malik Brooks 2-9; Darius Douglas 2-3; Cameron Bent 1-2; Kirk Rygol 4-minus 12.
PASSING: NC Jack Davidson 16-30-0-174; Christopher Reynolds 0-1-0-0. SC Jackson Williamson 12-20-2-109; Kirk Rygol 3-3-0-14.
RECEIVING: NC Thomas Hennigan 6-66; Caleb Farley 3-45; Kortez Weeks 3-14; Emeka Emezie 2-30; Darius Pinnix, II 2-14; Christian Beal 0-5. SC Shiyun Smith 5-96; Malik Brooks 3-4; Jerry Howard, Jr. 2-1; Keith Pearson, Jr. 2-minus 5; Tyler Hamilton 1-19; Cameron Bent 1-9; Omari Johnson 1-minus 1.
INTERCEPTIONS: NC Chris Ingram 1-13; John Singleton 1-5. SC None.
