Photos: Dutch Fork vs Boiling Springs Championship football

Dutch Fork linebacker Taylor Wiggins celebrates with teammates during the first half of the Class 5A state championship game at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
Boiling Springs receiver Will Brown (8) picks up yardage against Dutch Fork linebacker Dylan Oliver (33) during the first half of the Class 5A state championship game at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
Dutch Fork tight end Bryson Cannon is tackled by Boiling Springs' Mikail Coleman during the first half of the Class 5A state championship game at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jacob Phillips (78) during the first half of the Class 5A state championship game at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
Dutch Dork quarterback Reese Nichols celebrates during the second half with Taylor Wiggins (45) during the Class 5A state championship game against Boiling Springs at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. Dutch Fork defeated Boiling Springs 28-21.
