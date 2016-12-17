Championship Notebook: Gilmore proves it runs in the family

Eight years after his brother rushed for three touchdowns to help lead South Pointe to its first state title, Steven Gilmore caught three touchdown passes to help the Stallions defeat Hartsville 51-28.
Gilmore was listed sixth among South Pointe receivers in catches coming into Saturday’s game, but led the team with six catches for 135 yards.
“I just tried to help my team out. I knew we needed to have some big plays,” Gilmore said.
After the third touchdown, former South Carolina defensive back Stephon Gilmore tweeted “It runs in the family!”
Gilmore said there was no better place to win a state championship than Williams-Brice Stadium.
Reese has a happy homecoming
Former Lower Richland defensive back Justin Reese returned to the Midlands as a member of South Pointe. Reese transferred last season, and has found a home in the Stallions’ defensive backfield.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be back here,” he said. “Everybody I know came out to see me play today. It’s a dream come true.”
Reese almost had the storybook ending, when he tried to pick up a loose fumble early in the second quarter. After trying to scoop and run, the ball popped into the air falling into the hands of teammate Jalen Pickett-Hicks, who ran 37 yards for the score.
“I had it,” Reese said with a smile. “It still hurts that I didn’t get, but the team won the state (championship), so I’m happy.”
Connor makes his return
After missing last week’s Lower State championship game against Fort Dorchester, Dutch Fork receiver Austin Connor was in the lineup Saturday night.
The senior injured his ankle against White Knoll in the third round of the playoffs. Connor caught two passes for 27 yards in the first half.
First time for everything
Hartsville quarterback AJ Joyner entered Saturday’s game having thrown for 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns. He hadn’t thrown an interception all season, until the second quarter when South Pointe’s B.J. Davis stepped in front of a pass and returned it 22 yards.
On the next drive, Joyner threw his second interception, this time to Jaylen Mahoney, leading to another South Pointe touchdown.
