Clyburn steps down at North Central

North Central football coach Louis Clyburn has stepped down after eight seasons at the school.
Clyburn went 23-58 during his tenure at North Central. The Knights made back-to-back playoff trips in 2012-13 and hosted the school’s first postseason game in 18 years in 2012. This year, North Central went 3-7 and had the school’s first Mr. Football finalist in Cedrick Cunningham.
Before coming to North Central, Clyburn was head coach at Andrew Jackson and was assistant in college at Duke, Appalachian State and Lenoir-Rhyne.
"I now feel as though it is time for me to step away from North Central High School as the head football coach. I plan to continue to fulfill my current role and responsibilities in the school though the end of the current academic year," Clyburn wrote in a letter to the Independent Chronicle. "The entire athletic department is in a great position to be picked up, loved and carried forward by someone new. I want the school to have every opportunity to find that next person for each of these complex roles."
Clyburn also wrote in that letter he plans on coaching again and is definitely interested in the opening at his alma mater Camden. Bulldogs coach Jimmy Neal resigned Friday after 19 seasons at the school.
"I will coach my last game when my youngest son takes his last snap. I would love for that to be at Camden High as the next athletic director and head football coach," Clyburn said. "…If the Camden community and the school board of Kershaw County Schools thinks I am qualified enough and the right fit for the job I welcome the opportunity."
