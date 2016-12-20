River Bluff selects Blair Hardin as its new football coach

Blair Hardin has won in every place he’s gone during his short time as a head coach.
River Bluff is hoping that continues as it named Hardin its new football coach Tuesday. The move was approved at a Lexington One School Board meeting.
Hardin replaces David Bennett, who moved over to become the Director of Athletics for Lexington One. The Gators went 1-9 this year.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Hardin bring his energy, passion and knowledge of athletics and football to River Bluff,” River Bluff principal Dr. Luke Clamp said in a statement.
Hardin couldn’t be reached for comment because his wife gave birth to their girl Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Hardin was at North Myrtle Beach the past three seasons and led the Chiefs to a school-record 11 victories and advanced to the Class 4A Lower State semifinals this season before losing to Chapin.
Before going to North Myrtle Beach, Hardin was at Porter Ridge and Morganton in North Carolina. For his career, Hardin is 82-34 record and won six conference titles and played for two state championships.
Hardin is a former walk-on at The Citadel and was the youngest Shrine Bowl assistant when he coached on the N.C. staff in 2013.
