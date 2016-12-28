Dutch Fork’s Knotts, seven from Midlands on ALL-USA S.C. Football Team

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, and seven players from the Midlands were named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team released Wednesday.
Knotts was named the S.C. Coach of the Year after leading the Silver Foxes to their first unbeaten season in school history and the Class 5A championship. Dutch Fork defeated Boiling Springs, 28-21, to complete their perfect season.
It was Knotts’ second state title at Dutch Fork and ninth overall in his coaching career.
Dutch Fork’s Bobby Irby and Malik Sumter joined Knotts on the team. Irby was a first team defensive back and Sumter was a second team selection at offensive line.
North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham was a first team selection at running back, and Brookland-Cayce’s Tay Pringle was a first team pick at defensive line.
Second team selections were Chapin TE Will Register, Westwood OL Ryan Hiller and White Knoll DL Shaeem Haltiwanger.
Fort Dorchester QB Dakereon Joyner was Offensive Player of Year, and Westside’s Lummie Young was Defensive Player of Year.
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 198, Jr.), Fort Dorchester
RB Malik Brooks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Saluda
RB Cedrick Cunningham (6-0, 190, Sr.), North Central
WR Alex Stennett (6-3, 200, Sr.), Nation Ford
WR OrTre’ Smith (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wando
TE Logan Rudolph (6-4, 225, Sr.), Northwestern
OL Noah Hannon (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greer
OL Zac McIntosh (6-0, 275, Sr.), Daniel
OL George Crosby (6-2, 285, Sr.), Colleton County
OL Summie Carlay (6-5, 280, Sr.), Laurens
OL Thomas Grady (6-4, 285, Sr.), Spartanburg
Second Team
QB Gage Moloney (6-2, 210, Sr.), Northwestern
RB Jamari Dunbar (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt
RB Chris Roberts (5-10, 210, Jr.), South Aiken
WR Shi Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.), Union County
WR Tyler Hamilton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Hilton Head
TE Will Register (6-4, 240, Sr.), Chapin
OL Marcus McKethan (6-6, 335, Sr.), Barnwell
OL Daviyon McDaniel (6-4, 270, Sr.), Sumter
OL Ryan Hiller (6-1, 265, Sr.), Westwood
OL J.T. Melton (6-3, 285, Sr.), Dillon
OL Malik Sumter (6-1, 287, Sr.), Dutch Fork
DEFENSE
First Team
DL Xavier Thomas (6-4, 255, Jr.), Wilson
DL Grady Thomas (6-4, 275, Sr.), Spartanburg
DL Jalin Walker (6-2, 300, Sr.), Laurens
DL Octavius Pringle (6-3, 290, Sr.), Brookland-Cayce
LB D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broome
LB DeAndre Peterson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fort Dorchester
LB Kendrick Hicks (6-1, 215, Sr.), Rock Hill
DB Lummie Young (6-2, 195, Sr.), Westside
DB Ty Washington (6-0, 240, Sr.), Union County
DB Davondre Robinson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Marion
DB Bobby Irby (5-10, 170, Sr.), Dutch Fork
Second Team
DL Davonne Bowen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Woodmont
DL Tyreek Johnson (6-4, 245, Sr.), Lakewood
DL Brad Johnson (6-3, 230, Sr.), Pendleton
DL Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 256, Sr.), White Knoll
LB Bryson Cooper (6-1, 220, Sr.), South Pointe
LB Sheldon Billings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Georgetown
LB Colby Campbell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Aiken
DB Omari Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Stratford
DB Davonte Porter (6-3, 190, Sr.), Latta
DB Aaron Watson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Byrnes
DB Tancey Richardson (6-0, 185, Sr.), South Aiken
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Pressley Harvin (6-2, 240, Sr.), Sumter
Offensive Player of Year: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester
Defensive Player of Year: Lummie Young, Westside
Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork
Comments