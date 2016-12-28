High School Football

Dutch Fork’s Knotts, seven from Midlands on ALL-USA S.C. Football Team

By Lou Bezjak

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, and seven players from the Midlands were named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team released Wednesday.

Knotts was named the S.C. Coach of the Year after leading the Silver Foxes to their first unbeaten season in school history and the Class 5A championship. Dutch Fork defeated Boiling Springs, 28-21, to complete their perfect season.

It was Knotts’ second state title at Dutch Fork and ninth overall in his coaching career.

Dutch Fork’s Bobby Irby and Malik Sumter joined Knotts on the team. Irby was a first team defensive back and Sumter was a second team selection at offensive line.

North Central’s Cedrick Cunningham was a first team selection at running back, and Brookland-Cayce’s Tay Pringle was a first team pick at defensive line.

Second team selections were Chapin TE Will Register, Westwood OL Ryan Hiller and White Knoll DL Shaeem Haltiwanger.

Fort Dorchester QB Dakereon Joyner was Offensive Player of Year, and Westside’s Lummie Young was Defensive Player of Year.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 198, Jr.), Fort Dorchester

RB Malik Brooks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Saluda

RB Cedrick Cunningham (6-0, 190, Sr.), North Central

WR Alex Stennett (6-3, 200, Sr.), Nation Ford

WR OrTre’ Smith (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wando

TE Logan Rudolph (6-4, 225, Sr.), Northwestern

OL Noah Hannon (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greer

OL Zac McIntosh (6-0, 275, Sr.), Daniel

OL George Crosby (6-2, 285, Sr.), Colleton County

OL Summie Carlay (6-5, 280, Sr.), Laurens

OL Thomas Grady (6-4, 285, Sr.), Spartanburg

Second Team

QB Gage Moloney (6-2, 210, Sr.), Northwestern

RB Jamari Dunbar (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt

RB Chris Roberts (5-10, 210, Jr.), South Aiken

WR Shi Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.), Union County

WR Tyler Hamilton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Hilton Head

TE Will Register (6-4, 240, Sr.), Chapin

OL Marcus McKethan (6-6, 335, Sr.), Barnwell

OL Daviyon McDaniel (6-4, 270, Sr.), Sumter

OL Ryan Hiller (6-1, 265, Sr.), Westwood

OL J.T. Melton (6-3, 285, Sr.), Dillon

OL Malik Sumter (6-1, 287, Sr.), Dutch Fork

DEFENSE

First Team

DL Xavier Thomas (6-4, 255, Jr.), Wilson

DL Grady Thomas (6-4, 275, Sr.), Spartanburg

DL Jalin Walker (6-2, 300, Sr.), Laurens

DL Octavius Pringle (6-3, 290, Sr.), Brookland-Cayce

LB D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broome

LB DeAndre Peterson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fort Dorchester

LB Kendrick Hicks (6-1, 215, Sr.), Rock Hill

DB Lummie Young (6-2, 195, Sr.), Westside

DB Ty Washington (6-0, 240, Sr.), Union County

DB Davondre Robinson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Marion

DB Bobby Irby (5-10, 170, Sr.), Dutch Fork

Second Team

DL Davonne Bowen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Woodmont

DL Tyreek Johnson (6-4, 245, Sr.), Lakewood

DL Brad Johnson (6-3, 230, Sr.), Pendleton

DL Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 256, Sr.), White Knoll

LB Bryson Cooper (6-1, 220, Sr.), South Pointe

LB Sheldon Billings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Georgetown

LB Colby Campbell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Aiken

DB Omari Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Stratford

DB Davonte Porter (6-3, 190, Sr.), Latta

DB Aaron Watson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Byrnes

DB Tancey Richardson (6-0, 185, Sr.), South Aiken

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Pressley Harvin (6-2, 240, Sr.), Sumter

Offensive Player of Year: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester

Defensive Player of Year: Lummie Young, Westside

Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork

