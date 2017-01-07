Three former Spring Valley players going for national titles

Three former Spring Valley standouts will get a chance to play on college football’s biggest stages this weekend.
Domo Taylor and John Miller play for James Madison in Saturday’s FCS Championship game, while Christian Miller plays for Alabama in the FBS title game Monday against Clemson.
“Tells what (can happen) if you work and set your goals, and then nobody can deny you,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said. “We knew when we had those guys on the field that we were going to win. Those are the guys you want other kids to be in the mold of in your locker room. They were the best players, but they also had the best work ethic and were great teammates.”
Bacon was an assistant when the three went to Spring Valley. John and Christian were part of the Vikings’ unbeaten regular season in 2013 before enjoying success in college.
It won’t be the first time for Christian Miller to be on college football’s biggest spotlight. He won a national title last season as a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Crimson Tide, and has appeared in all 14 games this season. Miller has 16 tackles and two sacks playing backup linebacker and on special teams.
John Miller has been part of three consecutive postseason appearances at JMU, while Taylor has been there for the past two. It’s the first time JMU has made it to the championship game since 2004. Former Citadel coach Mike Houston is in his first season as coach with the Dukes.
Miller said Houston recruited him when he was at The Citadel.
“Coach Houston is a great coach and we have immediately bought into his system and adapted to it,” Miller said.
Miller, who is a year younger than Taylor, committed to JMU first and ended up playing a role in helping Taylor get to the Virginia campus. Taylor played a year at Mars Hill College and then Georgia Military before going to JMU last year.
Both former Vikings have played a big role in JMU’s passing attack. Taylor is second on the team with 34 receptions for 547 yards and three TDs. He was sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association in yards per catch and had four catches for 93 yards in the quarterfinal win over Sam Houston State.
Miller, who switched from running back to receiver after his freshman year, caught a 35-yard TD pass to help seal the semifinal win over five-time defending champion North Dakota State.
FCS Championship
Who: James Madison
vs. Youngstown State
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Frisco, Texas
TV: ESPN
