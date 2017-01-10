Three Midlands football players make in-state commitments

Three Midlands football players have decided to stay instate for their college careers.
Spring Valley’s Shaun Moore and White Knoll’s Joe Beckett committed to Wofford, while Blythewood’s Micah Byrd is in headed to the Citadel.
Moore was a Shrine Bowl selection and member of Palmetto Champions team this year. He had 45 tackles and 10 pass break-ups at safety this season for the Vikings. He played linebacker in the Shrine Bowl and will play linebacker at Wofford.
"It just felt right and felt like I was at home," said Moore who visited Wofford this weekend. "I got along with the guys really well and I have a really good relationship with the coaches.
Beckett, also a linebacker, led the Timberwolves with 171 tackles, eight for loss and was selected to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Byrd led Blythewood the last two years in tackles and had 188 this season. He was selected to play in the Offensive-Defense All-American Bowl in Atlanta last month.
