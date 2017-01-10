RNE football coach stepping down after 19 seasons

Jay Frye is stepping down after nearly two decades as Richland Northeast football coach.
Frye has been the Cavaliers coach for 19 seasons and led the team to three playoff final four appearances in that span, including the 2005 Class 4A Division II championship game.
Frye went 125-105 for the Cavaliers and made the playoffs 13 times in 19 years at the school. RNE went 5-5 this season and missed out on the postseason after losing to Lancaster in the final game.
Frye coached in the Shrine Bowl in the 2008 season.
Frye’s departure leaves the Midlands with five football openings with others at Blythewood, Camden, Lexington and North Central.
Comments