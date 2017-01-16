The Citadel adds A.C. Flora’s Botkin, Blythewood’s Brown

The Citadel picked up two more football commitments from the Midlands.
A.C. Flora’s Lane Botkin committed to the school Monday, joining Blythewood’s Cole Brown who committed over the weekend. Brown’s brother, Micah Byrd-Brown, committed to The Citadel last week.
The Citadel was one of Botkin’s final four schools with the others being Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Charleston Southern. Botkin visited The Citadel two weeks ago.
"I chose the Citadel because I feel like I have a good connection with all of the coaches and players from there," Botkin said. "It is a really close team and I enjoy being around them. It also helps that they are back-to-back So Con champs. I have a good chance of going in and playing early, that was a big factor of why I chose them."
Botkin, son of former South Carolina assistant coach Kirk Botkin, said he won’t take any more visits and is unsure if he will try to play baseball at the school.
Botkin had a big senior season and was a North-South selection at defensive back. On defense, he had 80 tackles and six pass breakups. He also rushed for 621 yards and 13 TDs.
Brown, also a defensive back, had 46 tackles and three pass break-ups. He played in the Blue-Gray All-American Game in Jacksonville.
