Dutch Fork’s Sumter commits to Georgia State

New Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott secured a second commitment from the Midlands this weekend.
Dutch Fork offensive lineman Malik Sumter verbally committed to play for the Panthers after visiting over the weekend. Sumter joins Airport’s Kerryon Richardson, who committed on Dec. 15 and was Elliott’s first commitment.
“Once I stepped foot on the campus, I immediately enjoyed the atmosphere. I like the vision that coach Elliott and his staff have for the program,” Sumter said. “It’s so many different opportunities here that I can see myself going far academically.”
Sumter also considered The Citadel, Wofford and Mercer. The 6-foot-1, 287-pounder played both offensive and defensive line this season for the state champion Silver Foxes, but will play offensive line in college. He was selected the Region 5-5A Offensive Player of the Year and was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.
Two Ridge View players also made recent collge commitments. Linebacker/safery Deondray Bryson-Ashford committed to Campbell on Sunday, while defensive back Diniche Ashe committed to Independence Community College in Kansas.
Bryson-Ashford had 59 tackles for the Blazers, while Ashe had 43 and led the team with four interceptions.
Lugoff-Elgin linebacker Adam Rowson committed to Catawba College. Rowson had 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and was North-South selection.
Comments