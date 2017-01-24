C.A. Johnson football coach steps down

There is another high school football coaching opening in the Midlands.
C.A. Johnson coach Demond Logan has resigned after two seasons at the school. The Hornets went 1-9 this year and 3-17 in his two seasons.
“I thought the program needed a change,” Logan said. “C.A. Johnson has a great tradition as well as great student athletes. The administration as well as alumni is very supportive and work hard for the program.
“At this time I just felt that program needed to go in different direction in order for it to grow to its full potential. The athletes in the program are young and still in rebuilding process and the future looks very bright for the Hornets.”
The Yellow Jackets haven’t had a winning season since 2009 when they went 7-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Calhoun County.
C.A. Johnson was Logan’s third head coaching stop. He coached for three seasons at North (2008-10) and at Keenan (2007) and also was athletic director and director of football operations at Orangeburg-Calhoun Prep School from 2011-2014.
There are now seven Midlands high schools with football openings, with others at A.C. Flora, Blythewood, Camden, Lexington, Richland Northeast and North Central.
Comments