Gilbert’s Cook commits to Newberry

One of the top running backs in Midlands has made his college choice.
Gilbert’s Catriez Cook announced Wednesday he will play his college football at Newberry College. The Wolves were the first school to offer the tailback.
"They’ve been with me since the beginning," Cook said. "I chose Newberry because it’s close, not a very big school or a lot to down there just like Gilbert. So it’s like a home away from home. Also, I’m close enough to where I need to see friends and family, I can just drive back home."
Cook also considered S.C. State, Eastern Kentucky and North Greenville.
After playing mostly on defense his first three years, Cook became the Indians’ go-to-back this year and rushed for 1,722 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 199 yards and four scores.
Cook also was selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Bowl.
Also, Spring Valley DE/LB Da’ Prince Haynes committed to South Carolina State this week. Haynes racked up 143 tackles and had five sacks this season for the Vikings.
Comments