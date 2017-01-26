Dutch Fork quarterback commits to Newberry

A day after one of his teammates committed to play at Newberry College, Dutch Fork’s Reese Nichols announced he will do the same.
The quarterback verbally committed Thursday to play his college football for the Wolves. He joins Dutch Fork teammate and his top target Bobby Irby, who committed to Newberry on Wednesday.
“It will be great playing with Bobby. We connect and he pushes me,” Nichols said. “Newberry is a great football program and fits me well academically.”
Nichols started one year at Dutch Fork and didn’t play football during his junior year as he concentrated on baseball. He returned to the field and helped the Silver Foxes to the Class 5A state title.
Nichols threw for 2,817 yards and rushed for 1,085 with 38 total touchdowns this season.
Committed pic.twitter.com/91BXQrVGAe— Reese Nichols (@_ReeseNics12) January 26, 2017
