Blythewood, Lexington standouts headed to Georgia State

Georgia State picked up two more commitments from Midlands players over the weekend.
Blythewood tight end Roger Carter and Lexington kicker Gunnar Kennedy committed to GSU, which is coached by former South Carolina assistant Shawn Elliott. They join Airport’s Kerryon Richardson and Dutch Fork’s Malik Sumter, who previously committed to the school.
Carter, the No. 40 prospect in the state according to 247Sports, committed to Florida Atlantic but opened up his recruiting last week. He caught 18 passes for 351 yards for three touchdowns this season and played in the North-South football game.
Kennedy will be reunited with high school coach Josh Stepp, who left Lexington to become an assistant at GSU. The senior hit 6-of-10 on field goals, including a 51-yarder, and averaged 36.7 yards a punt. He was selected for the North-South football game.
Other Midlands players who made commitments over the weekend include:
▪ Chapin offensive lineman Will Webster committed to Coastal Carolina. He was a North-South selection.
▪ White Knoll defensive lineman Shaheem Haltiwanger and Keenan offensive lineman Tison Gary committed to S.C. State. Haltiwanger was a Shrine Bowl selection and 76 tackles last year.
▪ Chapin WR Kale Rhame committed to Charleston Southern. Rhame caught 45 passes for 736 yards and eight TDs. He also plans to play baseball at CSU.
▪ River Bluff kicker Dawson Henis committed to Wofford last week. Henis was a Shrine Bowl selection.
▪ Blythewood defensive end Armon Boosier committed to Highland Community College.
▪ Dutch Fork receiver Austin Connor (No. 11) and Ridge View defensive back Latheron Rogers-Anderson (No. 38) remain the top Midlands players in 247Sports S.C. top 50 not committed. Connor said Sunday he won’t be signing Wednesday. Rogers-Anderson visited Western Kentucky over the weekend and will announce his choice Wednesday on signing day.
Comments