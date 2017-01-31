Dutch Fork receiver learns lesson about waiting to commit

Austin Connor didn’t expect to be in this position nine months ago.
Back then, Division I coaches were flocking to the Dutch Fork receiver and he had more than a dozen offers, including one from South Carolina in March. But on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, he won’t put his name on a letter of intent while eight of his teammates are signing.
Connor is rated as a three-star recruit and No. 12 in South Carolina by 247Sports.
He is one of three recruits in 247Sports S.C. Top 15 uncommitted, along with Pendleton’s Brad Johnson and Andrew Jackson’s Savalas Cann, brother of former USC standout A.J. Cann.
“It’s been very stressful, but a lot of things in life are stressful,” Connor said. “Never thought I would be in this position but I’m still not stressing. I still talk to coaches pretty often. I will see what teams do after Signing Day.”
Connor is confident he’ll land on a college roster next season. He said this process has been a learning experience and advises those who are in position to commit not to waste time.
“I would say take all your visits early and find out the best place to call home,” said Connor, who carries a 4.3 GPA. “I took too long. I didn’t know much and how fast paced dealing with ACC and SEC (schools) during this would be. I thought I could wait until Signing Day but a lot of receivers committed quickly.”
Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Womack said Connor’s sutuation is common.
“Some Power-5 schools are offering 200 plus players, and because there are so many offers out they don’t have the same meaning they once did,” Womack said. “I think Connor was a victim of circumstance. Had he committed in the spring, maybe he would have kept a spot. But I don’t know if he had that opportunity at the time the offers were handed out.”
The Hokies were the first school to offer Connor in February and the Gamecocks were next in March. He said he thought about committing to USC and then Virginia Tech in the summer, but Connor said both schools were full as far as receivers.
Connor said the Gamecocks might still be a possibility as a walk-on for football and to run track. The senior is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the 100 and 200. He was runner-up in both races last year at Class 4A meet and part of the Silver Foxes’ state title winning team.
The receiver said he is hearing from Marshall and has three official visits left. He visited Dartmouth, where former Dutch Fork teammate Cole Douglas plays, in January but has his sights on a bigger school.
Connor’s numbers were down from his junior season, when he had more than 800 yards receiving. This year, he caught 30 passes for 454 yards and five scores for the Class 5A champion Silver Foxes.
Connor was picked to play in the Shrine Bowl but couldn’t because he was playing in the state championship game.
