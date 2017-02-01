Large recruiting class puts Ridge View on the map

The Ridge View football team had one of the biggest turnarounds in the Midlands this season and several players reaped the rewards Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Ten Blazer players signed letters of intent, including five at the Division I level. The five Division I signees are the most of any team in the Midlands this year. Former Ridge View standout Denis Daley gave the Blazers’ six Division I signees. He is headed to South Carolina after spending two years at Georgia Military.
“It means our program is going in the right direction,” Ridge View coach Perry Parks said. “We put out that many guys and colleges take notice and they will start sending guys in the spring to check out our younger crew.”
The Ridge View signing class was made up of Damani Staley (South Carolina), Latheron Rogers-Anderson (Western Kentucky), Cam Muller (Old Dominion), Cam Butler (Colorado State) and Tre’ High (Coastal Carolina), D’Ondray Bryson-Ashford, Campbell, Dinichie Ashe (Independence Community College) Ali Kelley (Arizona Western), Cameron Napper (Mesa College) and Edward Roe (Highland Community College)
In Parks’ second season, Ridge View won 10 games for the first time in a decade and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
“This is not a surprise to our class,” said Muller, who will likely redshirt his first year at ODU after suffering an ACL injury in the playoffs. “We expected this to happen since freshman year. We believe we are the best class to come in this school and we have accomplished much.”
“It really shows people we are on the map,” Butler said. “Coach Parks came and changed that mentality.”
Butler played quarterback his first two years before moving to receiver/tight end when Parks arrived. He remained committed to CSU despite a big push from Georgia State late in the recruiting process.
Rogers-Anderson played only one season at Ridge View after transferring from Lakewood, where he played under Parks. The defensive back was one of the last ones of the group to commit. He committed to East Carolina in but opened up his recruiting in November.
Rogers-Anderson almost didn’t go on his visit to Western Kentucky over the weekend because of the death of his cousin Kyrie. But he is glad he went and knew his cousin would have proud of his decision.
“Growing up in Sumter, my cousin kept me together and kept me off the streets,” Rogers-Anderson said. “And then when I talked with him about coming to play Ridge View, he pushed me for all that. I came from a long road and lot of adversity, so I appreciate this day. It’s a blessing.”
