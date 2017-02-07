Camden, North Central fill football coaching vacancies with former NFL players

Camden and North Central filled their football vacancies with a pair of former NFL players.
Brian Rimpf was hired at Camden, while Tyronne Drakeford will be the new coach at North Central. The moves were approved Tuesday at a Kershaw County Board meeting.
Rimpf replaces, Jimmy Neal, who stepped down after 19 seasons. Rimpf spent five seasons as head coach at Jack Britt. He went 42-23 with a trip to the Class 4-AA championship game.
Before coaching at Jack Britt, he played at East Carolina and in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and then in the Arena Football League.
Camden went 5-6 this past season and set several school offensive records.
Drakeford takes over for Louis Clyburn and is a former North Central standout. He was a second-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 1994. He played eight seasons in the NFL, won a Super Bowl his rookie season and finished his career with 16 interceptions.
Since retiring from the NFL, he was an assistant Kettle Run High in Virginia and more recently was the director of the Boys and Girls Club in Prince William County, Va.
