Woolbright named new football coach at Lexington

Batesburg-Leesville coach Perry Woolbright has named the new football coach at Lexington High School.
Woolbright replaces Josh Stepp, who resigned in December to take a coaching position at Georgia State.
The 37-year-old was 27-12 in three seasons with Batesburg-Leesville and led the Panthers to the Class 2A state championship game this season.
"I am delighted to have Coach Woolbright join our Wildcat family," Lexington principal Melissa Rawl said. "Being a third-generation winning football coach, he fits right in with Lexington High School’s tradition of excellence. His caring nature for students, his support of all sports teams, and his roots in our community will make his transition seamless."
Before coming to B-L, Woolbright coached four seasons at North Myrtle Beach and led the Chiefs to a 9-3 record in his final season, one of the biggest turnarounds in school history, and a second-round playoff appearance.
Woolbright comes from a coaching family. His father, Marty, coached 38 seasons at Lower Richland, Gilbert, Clover and Audrey Kell (N.C.). Cecil Woolbright, Perry’s grandfather, was a hall of fame coach in South Carolina and back-to-back championships at Chapin in 1973-74 and the field is named after his honor. His uncle Roger also was a high school coach along three other relatives in the profession.
Comments