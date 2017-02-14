Blythewood, Richland Northeast set to name new football coaches

Blythewood and Richland Northeast are set to fill their football coaching vacancies.
C.E. Murray’s Brian Smith will be named the new coach at Blythewood, while defensive coordinator Bennett Weigle is being promoted to head coach at RNE. The moves are expected to be approved at Tuesday’s Richland 2 School Board meeting.
Smith replaces Dan Morgan, who stepped down in December. The Citadel grad helped turn around the C.E. Murray football program in his four seasons there. The War Eagles went 19-5 in Smith’s final two seasons, won a pair of region titles and advanced to the Class A Division II title game in 2015.
Smith was named the Class A Coach of the Year that season in guiding the C.E. Murray to its first state title appearance despite the floods earlier that year in Greeleyville, where C.E. Murray is located. That Williamsburg County town was hit hard during the floods in October and Smith was big proponent in getting the South Carolina High School League to extend the season by a week to help with the recovery.
C.E. Murray won three games in 11 days that on its way to the title game. Before coaching at C.E. Murray, Smith was an assistant for three seasons at Manning.
Blythewood went 8-4 this season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Bengals must replace a big senior class, which had eight players sign with colleges in February. Quarterback and Division I prospect Jordyn Adams also transferred to Green Hope in North Carolina.
Weigle replaces Jay Frye, who stepped down in January. He has been on the RNE staff since 2008. He was the defensive coordinator the past two years and defensive backs coach since 2011-14.
RNE went 5-5 this year and missed the playoffs but had the No. 2 scoring defense in Region 3-4A after allowing 23.8 points a game.
With those expected hires and Perry Woolbright taking over at Lexington, three Midlands schools remain without a football coach – A.C. Flora, C.A. Johnson and Batesburg-Leesville.
