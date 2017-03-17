Former Blythewood coach to take over Eastside football program

Former Blythewood football coach Dan Morgan has found a new home.
Morgan will be the new football coach at Eastside in Greenville. He replaces Steve Wilson, who was there the past two seasons.
Morgan stepped down from Blythewood in December, saying he was a little burned out but made it clear he hoped to coach again. He went 29-20 and went to the playoffs all four years at Blythewood.
Morgan was the school’s defensive coordinator for five years before becoming head coach.
Eastside was 5-5 in 2015 and 5-6 this past season, losing to Airport in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. It was the first time the Eagles made the playoffs in seven seasons.
